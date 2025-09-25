Woman was supposed to stay in a cure even though her dad died

"I had to organize a funeral"

It was to get even worse. Because before it was clear whether she would be allowed to return home for the second weekend, her father passed away. "Of course, I immediately packed my things and went home. The funeral and a lot more had to be organized," says the 54-year-old. The next day, she received another - albeit superfluous - message from the PVA: the second weekend could not be approved either.