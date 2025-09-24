LIVE: FC Midtjylland against Sturm Graz

In November 2022, the Styrians were eliminated from the European Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Midtjylland due to a crazy constellation, despite finishing last in their Europa League group of four with eight points. This time, the result was the same, not only because of their own mistakes, but also because Sturm could hardly be dangerous in offense. The next chance to do better comes next week on Thursday (21:00), when Glasgow Rangers come to the Merkur Arena. Before that, coach Jürgen Säumel's squad will face TSV Hartberg in the league on Sunday.