LIVE: FC Midtjylland against Sturm Graz

Sturm Graz failed to get off to a good start in the Europa League. The Austrian champions lost 2-0 at FC Midtjylland in Herning on Wednesday.
Sturm goalkeeper Oliver Christensen was the unlucky one, who, after a rather curious own goal after a corner (7th), also made a mistake when Ousmane Diao (89th) scored the Danes' second goal. Graz were thus unable to settle any unfinished business with their opponents.
In November 2022, the Styrians were eliminated from the European Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Midtjylland due to a crazy constellation, despite finishing last in their Europa League group of four with eight points. This time, the result was the same, not only because of their own mistakes, but also because Sturm could hardly be dangerous in offense. The next chance to do better comes next week on Thursday (21:00), when Glasgow Rangers come to the Merkur Arena. Before that, coach Jürgen Säumel's squad will face TSV Hartberg in the league on Sunday.
Without Kiteishvili, but with Stankovic
Graz got off to a false start without Otar Kiteishvili, who was missing for family reasons, but with Jon Gorenc Stankovic fit again. The Dane Christensen, of all people, unfortunately headed a slightly deflected corner kick from Dju Franculino into his own goal as he attempted to clear it into the near corner.
Israeli referee Orel Grinfeeld had initially ruled a foul on the goalkeeper, but reversed his decision after studying the TV images and awarded the goal. Christensen had been slightly obstructed on the line, but there was no sign of a foul.
The physically strong Danes, coached by Mike Tullberg since the summer, initially had the upper hand visually, but were hardly ever dangerous from play. Graz, on the other hand, had a sniff of an equalizer in the 29th minute. After a counter-attack and a lateral move by Tomi Horvat, Maurice Malone was ideally served, but hesitated too long and failed to beat goalkeeper Elias Olafsson. Immediately afterwards, Dimitri Lavalee shot into the clouds from five yards out (31') and a shot from Tochi Chukwuani was too weak (33'). This was also the case at the other end with a Cho header (40').
Storm harmless in attack
After the restart, Christensen had to save top chances from Franculino (50') and Philip Billing (57') in front of around 8500 spectators. A volley from the outstanding Franculino was rightly disallowed for offside (61). Sturm also tried to provide fresh impetus with a number of changes, but Midtjylland managed to hold on for the win. The home side also provided the final highlight. A Simsir free-kick was headed into the goal by the advanced Diao, but the ball only landed behind the line thanks to the active help of Christensen.
After a win and a clear defeat in the Champions League qualifiers, Sturm thus conceded their second defeat in their third European Cup match of the season. Midtjylland have now won nine of their last ten competitive matches.
Midtjylland - SK Sturm Graz 2:0 (1:0)
Herning, Arena Herning, 8500 spectators, referee Grinfeeld (ISR).
Goals: 1:0 (7.) Christensen (own goal), 2:0 (89.) Diao
Midtjylland: Olafsson - Diao, Lee, Bech - Mbabu (69. Gabriel), Billing, Bravo, Castillo - Junior Brumado (69. Chilufya), Cho (60. Simsir), Franculino (88. Andreasen)
Storm: Christensen - Oermann (73. Hierländer), Aiwu, Lavalee, Karic - Horvat, Gorenc Stankovic, Chukwuani (84. Beck), Rozga (46. Hödl) - Malone (59. Le. Grgic), Jatta (73. Beganovic)
Yellow cards: Franculino, Billing or Malone, Aiwu
