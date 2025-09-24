Austrian passport
Putin’s “garbage king” from Carinthia is now in custody!
He has Russian roots and an Austrian passport - now an oligarch with a colorful history who has apparently fallen out of favor in the Kremlin is in custody. A lot of money is at stake.
Alexay Bobrov, also known as the "Garbage King of the Urals" and his long-standing business partner Artjom Bikow are no strangers, especially in Carinthia. Both businessmen with excellent contacts in local politics were once acquitted in a trial due to inconsistencies surrounding alleged "start-up financing" for Austrian citizenship in excess of one million dollars. The duo have held Austrian passports since 2017.
Their names also appeared as silent partners in a major hotel bankruptcy. The insolvency proceedings of Hico Hotel Investment & Consulting GmbH, based in St. Veit an der Glan, involved debts of 7.53 million euros. The reason given was the assumption of old liabilities to the notorious Hypo Alpe Adria Bank and the poor bed occupancy rate.
Now the bombshell: Bobrov's handcuffs clicked in Moscow. According to local media reports, the Russian General Prosecutor's Office is accusing him and Bikov (both are presumed innocent) of taking control of the energy supply and household waste recycling in the Urals region.
122 million euros smuggled abroad
The lawsuit also names 80 companies and 14 individuals. Both Austro oligarchs vigorously deny the allegations. The Moscow judiciary also accuses the successful businessmen of having smuggled 12 billion roubles - the equivalent of almost 122 million euros - abroad via the existing network of companies.
Apparently, Kremlin Tsar Vladimir Putin is no longer holding his protective hand over the oligarch duo. As in many previous cases, their assets and properties are now likely to end up in the Russian state coffers to finance the war in Ukraine ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.