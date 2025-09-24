Excitement in parliament
Babler prefers the canteen to the debate
Vice-Chancellor and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has once again put his foot in his mouth. During the National Council session on Wednesday, he preferred the canteen to the plenary chamber. Sigrid Maurer, the executive leader of the Green Party, expressed her bewilderment to the "Krone" newspaper.
The Greens had set the EU climate target as the topic for the "European hour" - and they had addressed Babler directly. Babler is currently the highest-ranking member of the government in Austria, as Chancellor Christian Stocker is attending the UN General Assembly in New York together with Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Head of State Alexander Van der Bellen.
SPÖ leader was caught "playing hooky" by the Greens
However, the Vice-Chancellor did not take part in the debate in parliament and was represented by State Secretary Alexander Pröll (ÖVP). This had already annoyed Green Party leader Leonore Gewessler at the beginning of the "Europe Hour".
But it was to get even worse: Babler was not prevented from attending due to appointments, but was in parliament. During the debate, he bumped into Sigrid Maurer, of all people, coming out of the parliamentary canteen.
"We invited Vice-Chancellor Babler to Parliament today to discuss the European climate targets that he loudly called for during the election campaign. Instead of facing up to this important debate on the future of our children and the planet, however, he allowed himself to be represented by State Secretary Pröll - so far, so despondent. However, the fact that Vice-Chancellor Babler is happily strolling through the corridors to the cafeteria while the MPs are debating in Parliament is the last straw. This is absolutely unacceptable and disrespectful to Parliament and the citizens who expect answers from him. We will not put up with this and will bring this unacceptable behavior to the next presidential debate," announced Maurer.
The SPÖ said that Babler was present in the House on business and not to drink coffee. In any case, National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) had made it clear that there was no obligation for the Vice-Chancellor to take part in the debate. Babler is also not responsible for climate protection, but rather Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP), who had taken a seat on the government bench.
