Babler prefers the canteen to the debate

"We invited Vice-Chancellor Babler to Parliament today to discuss the European climate targets that he loudly called for during the election campaign. Instead of facing up to this important debate on the future of our children and the planet, however, he allowed himself to be represented by State Secretary Pröll - so far, so despondent. However, the fact that Vice-Chancellor Babler is happily strolling through the corridors to the cafeteria while the MPs are debating in Parliament is the last straw. This is absolutely unacceptable and disrespectful to Parliament and the citizens who expect answers from him. We will not put up with this and will bring this unacceptable behavior to the next presidential debate," announced Maurer.