Trump takes Austria’s course to task at the UN
This year's United Nations General Debate will once again be dominated by global political crises such as the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the war in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump's speech was particularly eagerly awaited - especially as the Republican is keen to make it clear that the organization is not an important issue for him.
When Trump stepped up to the lectern, he couldn't help but make a joke. Because, as he discovered, the teleprompter was not working. "Whoever is responsible for the teleprompter has a big problem," he grumbled with a twinkle in his eye.
"What is the purpose of the United Nations?" asked Trump. According to him, all the organization does is write "strongly worded letters" and speak in "empty words." "On many levels, this is how the UN works: that a lot of money is wasted and nothing comes out. This world will be a much happier place, but to do that we have to avoid the mistakes of the past," Trump said. The biggest threat to the world is nuclear weapons. Iran must never possess nuclear weapons, Trump emphasized.
Reading from a sheet of paper, he mostly looked down and not into the audience. "We are the 'hottest country' in the world," the US head of state proclaimed. Even if, in his view, he had taken over the States in a poor state.
All I got from the United Nations was an escalator on the way up, stopping in the middle of the track.
Still hoping for Nobel Peace Prize
The US President remained convinced that he had ended seven wars or conflicts. These included the conflict between Israel and Iran and Armenia and Azerbaijan. This time he at least pronounced the latter correctly. He had done as a "side job" what was actually the UN's task, he said arrogantly: "Unfortunately, in all cases, the UN did not even try to help in any of them." The American added: "All I got from the United Nations was an escalator on the way up that stopped in the middle of the track." The United Nations, he said, "wasn't there for us." And the teleprompter was also broken.
Putin threatened with "extremely high tariffs"
The boastful US president had to concede defeat in his mediation efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine. Due to his good relations with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, he had actually assumed that he would be able to end the bloodshed quickly. However, war is unpredictable and was actually intended to be a short battle. That makes Russia look very bad. "If Russia is not prepared to end this war, we are prepared to impose extremely high tariffs", Trump threatened. But the European countries are also a thorn in his side because of their oil and gas purchases: "They are also paying for the war that is being waged against them. Where is there such a thing?"
Warnings to Western Europe about foreign infiltration
In his speech, Trump also took aim at Austria's migration policy, where, according to him, 53% of prison inmates come from abroad. In Switzerland, the figure is as high as 72 percent. If the prisons were populated by so many foreigners, the country would go to hell. Europe had been destroyed by illegal migrants. Countries have a right to stand up for their sovereignty and control their borders.
Uncontrolled migration is currently the most important issue of all. The UN is not doing anything about it either, but is even financing illegal migration. In contrast, he himself had ensured that illegal immigration to the USA was close to zero.
Meinl-Reisinger understands "America First"
Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger showed a certain amount of understanding for Trump's stance in the run-up to her meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington in July. "I understand 'America First'," she told Austrian journalists in New York. Every government has the primary obligation to look after its own people first and foremost. However, "America First" should not mean "America Alone".
"Overall, we are in a situation where we have so many challenges in the world," said the NEOS politician. These could only be solved together. Issues such as "wars, the question of humanitarian disasters or the topic of climate change" cannot be solved at the level of nation states.
USA cuts UN budget
Trump had ordered massive cuts in the areas of development cooperation and peacekeeping missions. The US payments for 2025 have also allegedly not yet been made. As one of the consequences, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed last week to cut the United Nations' regular budget for the coming year by 15 percent. A high-ranking UN official said that the revised budget amounted to 3.238 billion dollars (2.73 billion euros). This would lead to around 2,700 job cuts.
