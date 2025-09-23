Trump takes Austria’s course to task at the UN

Still hoping for Nobel Peace Prize

The US President remained convinced that he had ended seven wars or conflicts. These included the conflict between Israel and Iran and Armenia and Azerbaijan. This time he at least pronounced the latter correctly. He had done as a "side job" what was actually the UN's task, he said arrogantly: "Unfortunately, in all cases, the UN did not even try to help in any of them." The American added: "All I got from the United Nations was an escalator on the way up that stopped in the middle of the track." The United Nations, he said, "wasn't there for us." And the teleprompter was also broken.