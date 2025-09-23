Clear message to Putin
Airspace violation: NATO threatens Russia with force
NATO has warned Russia of further airspace violations. The military alliance is even threatening Moscow with force and, in an emergency, intends to target not only drones but also Russian aircraft.
NATO and the allies would use all necessary military and non-military means in accordance with international law to defend themselves and deter threats from all directions, according to a declaration published by all 32 alliance states following consultations in Brussels.
Repeated airspace violations by Russia
Russia, which has been waging a war of conquest in Ukraine for over three years in violation of international law, has recently repeatedly violated the airspace of NATO countries with drones and military aircraft.
Drones shot down over Poland
Last week, three Russian fighter jets flew over the airspace of Estonia, which then requested consultations under Article 4 of the NATO treaty. Prior to this, several unarmed drones had landed on Polish territory.
Russian involvement in drone incidents at the airports in Copenhagen and Oslo on Tuesday night has also not been ruled out.
NATO wants to target drones and Russian aircraft
The latest airspace violations are "escalating", carry the risk of miscalculations and endanger human lives, the NATO statement said. This must stop. The statement makes it clear that not only drones, but also Russian aircraft could be shot down in future in order to rule out a threat to the Alliance's territory. This could lead to a direct military confrontation between NATO and Russia.
The meeting at NATO headquarters was convened at the request of Estonia. The Baltic country had requested the consultations on Friday after three Russian MiG-31 aircraft flew through Estonian airspace for around twelve minutes over the Baltic Sea. Article 4 of the NATO treaty provides for consultations if an ally considers the integrity of the alliance territory, the political independence or the security of a party to be threatened.
