Moose “Emil” has been inedible since he was stunned

Experts do not pass on exact location data

It was deliberately decided "that only a very small group of people from the scientific community would have access to the current GPS data of 'Emil'", said the responsible provincial councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP). The trio of experts report exclusively to her and to SOKO-Elch - but without passing on the exact location data, because "Emil" should be allowed to be a wild animal again. He is currently returning to his natural rhythm, as shown by his increased daily activity.