Moose “Emil” has been inedible since he was stunned
What's wrong with "Emil" the moose? "He's fine, it's cooler, he's also out and about more during the day, walking several kilometers a day in the right direction," said Claudia Bieber, Head of the Research Institute of Wildlife Ecology at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna, on Tuesday. Strangely, he has been inedible since the anesthetic.
She knows this because "Emil" was given an ear tag and a transmitter - not on his ear, but on his antlers - during the anesthetic. At best, his path should lead him to the elk population living in the Czech Šumava National Park, attracted by the scent of the females during the current mating season. "In any case, it is not currently returning to the central region of Upper Austria," the scientist revealed.
After the first reporting this afternoon, it is clear that Emil is where he belongs - in his natural habitat, the deep forest. He already covered several kilometers yesterday. He rested during the night, and this morning he was fresh and alert and had already covered quite a few kilometers.
Agrar-Landesrätin Michaela Langer-Weninger
Bild: Land OÖ/Kauder
Experts do not pass on exact location data
It was deliberately decided "that only a very small group of people from the scientific community would have access to the current GPS data of 'Emil'", said the responsible provincial councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP). The trio of experts report exclusively to her and to SOKO-Elch - but without passing on the exact location data, because "Emil" should be allowed to be a wild animal again. He is currently returning to his natural rhythm, as shown by his increased daily activity.
"His meat is no longer suitable for consumption"
The small ear tag identifies him and informs us that he was given an anesthetic. "This means that his meat is no longer suitable for consumption," says Bieber, although moose are protected in Austria all year round anyway and are also no longer allowed to be shot in Poland - "Emil's" country of origin. This is how the populations there have recovered.
GPS transmitter is attached to the antlers
The GPS transmitter is attached to the antlers. "It doesn't bother him, and next spring he throws it off with his antlers." The battery only lasts for 30 days anyway, as a longer observation would have required a lengthy research application and an animal testing permit.
