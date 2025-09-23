Still in hospital
Take it easy! Rangnick absent from squad announcement
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick will not be present at the official squad announcement (on Monday) for the World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Romania. This was announced by the ÖFB in a press release on Tuesday. The 67-year-old is taking it easy after his new operation. However, he will be on the sidelines for the matches as planned.
Austria's soccer team boss Ralf Rangnick will have to spend a few more days in hospital due to his damaged right ankle. At the squad announcement for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against San Marino (October 9) and in Romania (October 12) on Monday in Vienna, the 67-year-old will be represented by his assistant Lars Kornetka. This was announced by the ÖFB on Tuesday. However, Rangnick should be available again at the start of the training course on October 6.
Rangnick recently had to undergo several operations on his ankle. During a long-planned operation in mid-June, the German caught a hospital germ that now needs to be eliminated.
Operation with Musiala doctor
Rangnick has been undergoing inpatient treatment at the Murnau am Staffelsee accident clinic in Bavaria since last week. The operations are being carried out by ankle specialist Johannes Gabel, who also operated on Bayern Munich's offensive star Jamal Musiala in July.
According to the ÖFB, Rangnick is in constant contact with his coaching team to prepare for the upcoming qualifiers. The team boss had already been restricted in his mobility at the last team meeting at the beginning of September. At the camp in Windischgarsten, Rangnick was not only on crutches to protect his ankle, but also frequently used a golf cart. During the away match in Bosnia (2:1), he covered the long distances in the stadium in Zenica on an e-bike.
