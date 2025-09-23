Take it easy! Rangnick absent from squad announcement

According to the ÖFB, Rangnick is in constant contact with his coaching team to prepare for the upcoming qualifiers. The team boss had already been restricted in his mobility at the last team meeting at the beginning of September. At the camp in Windischgarsten, Rangnick was not only on crutches to protect his ankle, but also frequently used a golf cart. During the away match in Bosnia (2:1), he covered the long distances in the stadium in Zenica on an e-bike.