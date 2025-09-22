Drugs distributed in surprise egg outside school

No comment from the school

The "Tiroler Krone" sought contact with the school management. However, they said that they were not allowed to comment officially and referred the matter to the local police. "On Wednesday evening, a concerned father reported that he had found cannabis and paraphernalia in the daughter of his 13-year-old daughter," said David Pacher from the police station in Kramsach. A 40-year-old local man was quickly identified, who is said to have actively offered cannabis to schoolchildren in Rattenberg two weeks ago - in the form of a surprise egg. "It contained cannabis flowers and his phone number," explains the investigator. The girl is said to have contacted the suspected dealer and received drugs from him free of charge.