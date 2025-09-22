Loud cry for help
Drugs distributed in surprise egg outside school
The management of the Rattenberg secondary school in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein recently sent out an explosive message to parents. According to the information, drugs were being distributed to children and young people in the area - some of them free of charge. The police have now been able to track down a suspected dealer (40).
"We are contacting you today with an urgent matter" - this alarming sentence begins the message that was sent to all parents at Rattenberg secondary school via an internal school tool last week. "In recent weeks, there have been worrying indications that drugs are increasingly circulating around our school. These are not only so-called 'gateway drugs' such as vapes (e-cigarettes) or snus, but also hard drugs such as marijuana and cocaine."
"This approach is extremely dangerous"
According to the directorate, it is particularly alarming that there have been reports of such substances being "specifically distributed to young people - sometimes even free of charge - in public places such as bus stops in our region". "This approach is extremely dangerous and is obviously aimed at getting young people addicted at an early age."
The parents were also informed that the police had already been informed of the incidents and were investigating "intensively". The directorate itself is also in close contact with the relevant authorities. "We are taking this development very seriously", they emphasize.
What can parents do?
In addition, specific advice is given on how parents should best behave - namely
- Talk openly with your child about the dangers of drug use.
- Encourage your child to get help in such situations or to inform the school.
- Pay attention to possible changes in your child's behavior or social environment.
- Be vigilant, especially with regard to places such as bus stops or other unsupervised meeting places.
"Please help to protect our children and young people. Only through close cooperation between school, parents and the authorities can we effectively counter this danger," concludes the information for parents.
No comment from the school
The "Tiroler Krone" sought contact with the school management. However, they said that they were not allowed to comment officially and referred the matter to the local police. "On Wednesday evening, a concerned father reported that he had found cannabis and paraphernalia in the daughter of his 13-year-old daughter," said David Pacher from the police station in Kramsach. A 40-year-old local man was quickly identified, who is said to have actively offered cannabis to schoolchildren in Rattenberg two weeks ago - in the form of a surprise egg. "It contained cannabis flowers and his phone number," explains the investigator. The girl is said to have contacted the suspected dealer and received drugs from him free of charge.
Suspected dealer reported
"We searched the 40-year-old's home on Sunday and were able to seize cannabis and various items of paraphernalia. The investigation is overwhelming," reveals Pacher. It is not yet clear whether other students are also involved. The investigation is ongoing. In any case, the 40-year-old has been reported to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck.
I strongly condemn the fact that young people are confronted with drugs or offered them as gifts.
Andreas Gang, Bürgermeister von Kramsach
Bild: Tiroler FPÖ
"We need a full investigation into all incidents"
Andreas Gang, FPÖ Member of Parliament and Mayor of Kramsach, is "deeply shocked" by this case: "I strongly condemn the fact that young people are being confronted with dangerous drugs or even offered illegal substances as gifts. Nothing justifies endangering our children and their future."
Gang is calling for "complete clarification and rapid investigation" not only by the police: "All responsible authorities as well as Education Minister Cornelia Hagele must also act with the necessary urgency. Because anyone who abuses our children must feel the full force of the rule of law and be held accountable."
"Our schools must remain protected places "
Prevention and information are needed to fully protect children. "As a father, it is particularly important to me that our schools remain safe places so that parents don't have to worry and can continue to know that their children are in the safe care of our state educational institutions," says Gang.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
