In the meantime, additional shoes had been fetched for Weißhaidinger so that he actually wore different shoe variants for each of his four runs. The first round was still promising for Austria's record holder, when he threw 62.26m. But then he was unlucky from attempt to attempt. "I was always running behind in my decisions with the shoes." Because sometimes it rained, then it was dry. Just darn it. It was really bad in the third round, when Weißhaidinger slipped and fell into the ring, apparently hurting his left elbow. As the fourth attempt did not produce a greater distance either, he was eliminated in ninth place.