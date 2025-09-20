Graz rejoice away from home
Sturm inflicts another defeat on ten Bulls
SK Sturm Graz handed Red Bull Salzburg their second defeat in a row on Saturday. Tomi Horvat (41) and Seedy Jatta (50) scored for the Styrians in their away win. Soumaila Diabate was shown the red card in the 22nd minute.
Sturm Graz won the first showdown between the two dominant teams of recent years. The defending champions celebrated a 2:0 (1:0) win at Red Bull Salzburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday and moved past the runners-up into second place in the table. After Salzburg's Soumaila Diabaté was sent off early on (22'), Tomi Horvat (42') and Seedy Jatta (50') secured a well-deserved victory for the Styrians against a disappointing Bulls side.
The match began with a scary moment for Salzburg. Maurice Malone put the ball into the net in the 3rd minute, but after a VAR check the goal was disallowed due to a handball by the striker. However, the next VAR check set Thomas Letsch's team back decisively. After a foul by Diabaté on Malone, referee Stefan Ebner initially showed a yellow card, but revised his decision after a video review and sent the midfielder to the dressing room with a red card.
Sturm dominate after exclusion
Outnumbered, Sturm were in full control for a long time. The team led by Jon Gorenc Stankovic, who had recovered from his shoulder injury but was initially without playmaker Otar Kiteishvili, who only came on as a substitute after an hour, also created high-quality chances to score. Salzburg goalkeeper Alexander Schlager saved a shot from Malone with his foot (24') and a header from Jatta just missed the target (32').
Horvat, however, had his sights set perfectly. After winning the ball in midfield, things moved quickly and the ball came via Malone to the Slovenian, who hit the ball into the corner from just outside the penalty area. Salzburg had only been dangerous once in the first half in front of around 11,000 spectators, Yorbe Vertessen shooting wide (11').
Salzburg wake up late
Shortly after the restart, Jatta was on hand again with his head and this time he tucked the ball away. Salzburg defender Jacob Rasmussen had lost sight of the striker when Emir Karic crossed. Schlager made good saves from headers by Gorenc Stankovic (48') and Malone (59') to prevent a bigger deficit, but it was only after just over an hour that his front men woke up and began to show some attacking intent. After Maurits Kjaergaard's first Salzburg shot on goal in the 65th minute, Edmund Baidoo, who came on as a substitute at the break, had two great chances to open the scoring, but goalkeeper Oliver Christensen, who had been almost unemployed up to that point, thwarted both (68', 72').
Ultimately, however, it was far too little for the home side, even when short-handed. Letsch's team will have to improve considerably if they are to be able to hold their own against FC Porto at home in the Europa League on Thursday. Sturm, who like Salzburg have not really lived up to their expectations so far this season, gained a lot of confidence for their Europa League opener against Midtjylland in Denmark on Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
