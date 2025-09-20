Atrocity in Vienna
Carer abused helpless pensioner
An 82-year-old Viennese woman was abused in her apartment by one of her carers. The man's denials were of no avail - the heinous crime was documented on video. He is now in custody.
Regina G. (name changed) had led a wonderful life for a long time, had a harmonious marriage and raised four children. A few years ago, the first drama in her life: Her beloved husband became seriously ill - until his death in 2024, the woman had devotedly cared for him at home.
After that - say relatives of the now 82-year-old - she "pretty much collapsed", especially mentally. She became increasingly forgetful and was eventually diagnosed with dementia.
Son installed cameras in the apartment
Nevertheless, the pensioner was able to stay in her apartment, and one of her sons had cameras installed there for her safety - so that he could constantly check on his mother's well-being via cell phone.
And of course, the Viennese woman now needed professional help - at least on an hourly basis. Her application to a well-known institution four months ago was rejected. The reason given was that their employees were not allowed to be filmed at work. So the family turned to another organization. The 82-year-old was subsequently looked after by this organization.
My client is severely traumatized. Despite her dementia, she can remember the atrocity at times.
Anwalt Manfred Arbacher-Stöger
Bild: Eva Manhart
The heinous crime was filmed
On Thursday, the incomprehensible happened: Regina G. was sexually abused by a carer and the heinous crime was documented on video. The alleged perpetrator, a 25-year-old native of Afghanistan, was arrested in the evening. The man faces up to 15 years in prison.
The victim is severely traumatized and has constant crying fits. Relatives are now at the tormented woman's side around the clock.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
