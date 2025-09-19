Her last show
Christa Kummer is “ready for a new chapter”
As confident as ever, but moved to tears, the "Meteorologist of the Nation", Christa Kummer, mastered her last show on Friday. The last few days after ORF's surprising announcement were quite turbulent for the presenter. Now she just wants to look ahead. Plus: Who succeeds her in the ORF weather.
The "ZiB" editorial team bid farewell to Christa Kummer with a touching contribution - including a few small scenes to make us smile - and wished her that "the sun will continue to shine" before Kummer presented the weather forecast for the last time for ORF and announced a true late summer weekend and thanked her team behind the camera - "technology, direction, set, the wardrobe masters" - and also the audience.
"Richly endowed with many touching messages"
"I am grateful for a long journey and ready for a new chapter," Kummer had already let her fans know on her last day at work and also thanked them for the many messages following the surprising announcement of her ORF exit a few days ago. She had been "richly blessed" by "many very touching messages".
"I will miss your verve and your outfits"
The 61-year-old caused quite a stir on the internet, with thousands and thousands of Austrians commenting on her departure, which, according to ORF, had been planned for some time: "I will miss your sparkling energy and your great outfits," was one of the comments, with quite a few also criticizing ORF online for the decision.
Among many positive reactions, however, there were also a few prophecies of doom, especially regarding Kummer's retirement age. And one user said: "With ORF salaries, there's no need to worry about you." In fact, Kummer did not appear in the ORF's most recently published list of high earners.
I am grateful that I was able to shape and influence the TV weather for more than three decades and that I also made history!
Christa Kummer
Is a new offer imminent?
What will happen now? It's already clear at ORF, there is already a successor (see below). And Kummer herself is looking for new challenges and is not yet ready to retire, as she has let it be known. Insiders are expecting an offer from ServusTV, as weather reporting is very important to ORF's competitor. So the forecast looks pretty bright ...
The new girl is not so new: Wera Gruber has been part of the ORF weather team for 27 years, and on October 6 she will present "ZiB-Wetter" for the first time. The 48-year-old was born and grew up in Salzburg. After graduating from high school, she moved to Vienna to study meteorology. At the same time, she started working in the weather department at ORF in 1998. In addition to television, she also gained radio experience.
The mother of one daughter is looking forward to her new role: "Each of us is confronted with the weather every day. Whether for leisure activities or for professional reasons, an accurate forecast often forms the basis for decisions. It's fun every day to create the most accurate forecasts possible for our audience."
Editor-in-chief Gabi Waldner-Pammesberger gives her roses: "Wera Gruber is not only a top meteorologist, she can also explain things really well and make even highly complex weather and climate phenomena understandable for everyone. The ORF audience will benefit from this."
