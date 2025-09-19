Bloodbath in municipal building
After shooting in Vienna – 24-year-old also deceased
After the terrible family drama in Vienna-Leopoldstadt, the 24-year-old daughter has now also died of her injuries in hospital. The 44-year-old father is said to have shot his wife of the same age, seriously injured his daughter and then killed himself.
The investigation into the bloody crime in Vienna-Leopoldstadt is continuing. The State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the securing of evidence and an autopsy of the alleged perpetrator is now to clarify whether he shot himself or was fatally shot during the exchange of fire with the police.
The 26-year-old, who was also hit by bullets, has since been transferred to a normal ward.
Firearm despite weapons ban
One thing is certain: The couple were already separated and a divorce was imminent. Despite an existing weapons ban, the 44-year-old was illegally in possession of a firearm.
You can find help here
- In Austria, women who experience violence can find help and information from the women's helpline at: 0800-222-555, www.frauenhelpline.at
- At the Association of Autonomous Austrian Women's Shelters (AÖF) at www.aoef.at
- Violence Protection Center Vienna: https://www.gewaltschutzzentrum.at/wien/
- At the 24-hour women's emergency hotline of the City of Vienna: 01-71719
- At the women's shelter emergency number: 057722
- Austrian violence protection centers: 0800/700-217;
- Police emergency number: 133
Three children had to witness the crime
The three children who had to witness the crime are now the focus of the authorities. The youth welfare service speaks of "safety and stability", which should now be given priority to the minors.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
