Classified information
The “state secret” of Andreas Babler
The Vice-Chancellor spent a few enjoyable days in New York. What did the taxpayer have to pay for it? Classified information!
Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler of the SPÖ is in favor of price transparency, except when it comes to the costs he incurred. The leader of the Social Democratic Party spent a few enjoyable days in New York at taxpayers' expense, but much of his Big Apple trip remains shrouded in mystery.
We know from Instagram: Babler leaned against a streetlight in New York. He spoke to Senator Tina Smith in Washington, not exactly known for its social housing, about affordable housing. The shortest part of his trip involved handing over sheets of music.
A special concern
"Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler has traveled to the USA to restitute the property of the Viennese composer Walter Benedikt, which was stolen by the Nazi regime. As Minister of Culture and Vice-Chancellor, this is of particular concern to him," says his press spokeswoman Raphaela Pammer.
The questions that arise:
- Does Babler really have to go on a luxurious trip to the USA in the week in which pensions are cut?
- Couldn't the Federal President have handed over the notes next week if he was already in New York for the UN General Assembly?
- What was the program of the trip? How did he fly - business or economy class?
- Where did he stay, and how many stars are Babler-worthy?
- Where did he dine and at what price?
- How big was the delegation and how were they accommodated?
- How much did the trip cost in the end?
Babler, also Minister for Media, refuses to answer all questions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
