A 47-year-old man wanted to talk to his lover in the Austrian capital. When she didn't open the door, he broke into her apartment door with a screwdriver. Not the man's only short circuit within a few minutes!
"I had an argument with my girlfriend. Because she found out that I had a wife and child," a 47-year-old man begins his strange story in the Innere Stadt district court. He is charged with damage to property and, visibly embarrassed, tells the judge what happened after the argument.
"I really wanted to see my sweetheart, to talk to her," says the musician, who didn't let up and drove to the girlfriend's apartment, where she lives with her parents, and knocked. "I was sure she was at home. But she didn't open the door."
Drawers opened and things thrown out
Now the first short circuit. The father of the family got a screwdriver out of his car and unceremoniously broke down the door to his lover's parents' home. "A blackout", he explains the strange act. Short circuit number two followed: in the apartment, the man realized that his girlfriend was actually not at home - she was celebrating a birthday with her parents. "That's when I had the stupid idea of opening the drawers and throwing things out. To make it look like someone had broken in," stammers the client of criminal defense lawyer Philipp Winkler.
800 euros already paid for broken door
The false burglar was discovered the very next day. In front of the district judge, Winkler says: "Unfortunately, his nerves got the better of him." The 47-year-old, who is accused of criminal damage to property, had long since paid the 800 euros in damages for the broken door.
The trial has one more curiosity to offer: The victim of all people is standing up for the man of her dreams. "I just want to say that I love him very much. We are planning a future together. That's why I wanted to ask you not to punish him," she surprises during the trial.
Mr. Rat agrees to diversion and the fake burglar, who has since separated from his former wife, gets off with a year's probation.
