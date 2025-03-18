Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bottlenecks in stores

Bird flu: USA also asks Germans for eggs

Nachrichten
18.03.2025 06:49

The USA has also asked Germany for more egg exports. "We have indeed received a request from the USA," said a spokesperson for the German egg association. The background: following outbreaks of bird flu, eggs are scarce and expensive in the USA. 

0 Kommentare

As became known last week, US authorities have therefore already asked other European countries for more exports of hen's eggs.

Requests in Denmark and Sweden too
According to media reports, industry associations in Denmark and Sweden, among others, had received corresponding requests. Denmark's relationship with the USA is currently strained due to US President Donald Trump's plans to buy Greenland.

Empty egg shelves in US supermarkets (Bild: AP/David Zalubowski)
Empty egg shelves in US supermarkets
(Bild: AP/David Zalubowski)

Germany does not have an abundance of eggs either
According to earlier statements by the President of the German Egg Association, Hans-Peter Goldnick, small quantities are already being exported to the USA via the spot market. However, the volume is very small. Germany does not have an abundance of eggs either: only 73% of the eggs consumed in Germany in 2023 were produced here. The rest is imported.

Bird flu has left its mark
The recent outbreak of bird flu is primarily responsible for the egg shortage in the United States - and the sharp rise in prices. The H5N1 virus is currently widespread in wild birds around the world. In the USA, the pathogen has led to outbreaks in poultry and dairy farms. In order to contain the disease, numerous laying hens were culled.

The US government did not initially confirm the various requests for eggs in Europe.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf