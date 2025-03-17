Pope’s swollen hand worries the faithful

Pope must be able to work independently for discharge

According to Montano, it is too early to predict a possible release date. "For that, the Pope would have to be able to breathe more independently. An essential prerequisite for this would be the end of high-flow oxygen therapy." Although an improvement is beginning to be seen - the Pope has not suffered a respiratory crisis for two weeks - it is still unclear when the non-invasive high-flow ventilation can be stopped.