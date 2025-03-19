Rheumatism also affects children and young people!

Jaws and eyes affected

The most common form of JIA is "oligoarthritis" (50%), which often affects girls in infancy. The jaw and eyes are often also affected, which is why specialists need to be consulted. Dr. Skrabl-Baumgartner: "There is a high risk of uveitis, which can lead to blindness. This inflammation of the eyeball can only be detected by an ophthalmologist!"