Recognizing signs
Rheumatism also affects children and young people!
When it comes to rheumatism, many people only think of senior citizens. However, children can also suffer from rheumatism. It should be detected early and the inflammation stopped quickly. Then, with modern therapies, there is a good chance that the inflammatory disease will come to a standstill.
If you have noticed the following in your (small) child: swelling and overheating of the joints, morning stiffness and restricted movement. Then you should see a doctor, because sometimes rheumatism, in most cases (56%) "juvenile idiopathic arthritis" (JIA), can be the cause.
Even babies can suffer
"Most people still think of senior citizens when they think of rheumatism. However, this disease also occurs in young people, even babies," emphasized Prim. Doz. Dr. Andrea Skrabl-Baumgartner, University Clinic for Paediatrics Graz at the Pharmacists' Congress in Schladming (Styria). "3000 children and adolescents are affected in Austria."
It is not always easy to recognize the condition, as young patients express pain differently to adults. The pediatric rheumatologist advises looking out for these signs: "The children withdraw, don't want to play, eat and sleep badly. They may not crawl or support their hands differently than usual."
Jaws and eyes affected
The most common form of JIA is "oligoarthritis" (50%), which often affects girls in infancy. The jaw and eyes are often also affected, which is why specialists need to be consulted. Dr. Skrabl-Baumgartner: "There is a high risk of uveitis, which can lead to blindness. This inflammation of the eyeball can only be detected by an ophthalmologist!"
The good news: today there are modern therapies that make rheumatism inactive in 50 to 60% of young patients.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
