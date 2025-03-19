Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Recognizing signs

Rheumatism also affects children and young people!

Nachrichten
19.03.2025 06:00

When it comes to rheumatism, many people only think of senior citizens. However, children can also suffer from rheumatism. It should be detected early and the inflammation stopped quickly. Then, with modern therapies, there is a good chance that the inflammatory disease will come to a standstill.

0 Kommentare

If you have noticed the following in your (small) child: swelling and overheating of the joints, morning stiffness and restricted movement. Then you should see a doctor, because sometimes rheumatism, in most cases (56%) "juvenile idiopathic arthritis" (JIA), can be the cause.

Even babies can suffer
"Most people still think of senior citizens when they think of rheumatism. However, this disease also occurs in young people, even babies," emphasized Prim. Doz. Dr. Andrea Skrabl-Baumgartner, University Clinic for Paediatrics Graz at the Pharmacists' Congress in Schladming (Styria). "3000 children and adolescents are affected in Austria."

It is not always easy to recognize the condition, as young patients express pain differently to adults. The pediatric rheumatologist advises looking out for these signs: "The children withdraw, don't want to play, eat and sleep badly. They may not crawl or support their hands differently than usual."

Jaws and eyes affected
The most common form of JIA is "oligoarthritis" (50%), which often affects girls in infancy. The jaw and eyes are often also affected, which is why specialists need to be consulted. Dr. Skrabl-Baumgartner: "There is a high risk of uveitis, which can lead to blindness. This inflammation of the eyeball can only be detected by an ophthalmologist!"

The good news: today there are modern therapies that make rheumatism inactive in 50 to 60% of young patients.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Eva Greil-Schähs
Eva Greil-Schähs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf