Gasser, Karl & Co. chase precious metal in St. Moritz

Gasser jumps for third World Championship gold

Double Olympic champion Gasser will only be going for her third World Championship title in the Big Air in the second week. The final will take place on Friday evening (March 28) in the Festival Village, where numerous show acts will be on offer on both World Championship weekends in addition to sport. On the same day, Dusek will defend his title in snowboard cross, where he will be challenged by Vorarlberg Olympic champion Alessandro Hämmerle, among others. In ski cross, Adam Kappacher is probably the most promising ÖSV starter.