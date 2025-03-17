This is how Team Vorarlberg presents itself for 2025

But it's not just in terms of sponsors that things have changed. In addition to Geismayr, two other new additions have come on board: Irishman Liam Crowley and Tyrolean Emanuel Zangerl. And in the 27th year of Team Vorarlberg's existence, no stone has been left unturned in terms of sporting management. The new sports director is Paul Renger, who was under contract in Wels until the implosion of Team Felt Felbermayer. At his side: Moran Vermeulen, who was still pedaling for Rankweiler in 2024.