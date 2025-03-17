"Our passion"
This is how Team Vorarlberg presents itself for 2025
Twelve highly motivated riders, a highly professional team behind the scenes! On Monday, "Team Vorarlberg" presented itself well prepared for the 27th season of its existence. In addition to new partners and a new sports management team, an old acquaintance is also on board...
"After riding for a team in Italy for the last four years, it already feels like coming home," admits Daniel Geismayr, who has caused a sensation on the mountain bike in the recent past and is now returning to his roots - he already wore the Team Vorarlberg jersey from 2017 to 2020 - with mastermind Thomas Kofler's Rankweiler Continental team.
Speaking of the jersey, it has a completely new look: instead of neon yellow and black, this year the team is wearing yellow-orange-pink, the colors of the new team sponsor Eurobike. The world's largest bike trade fair, which moved from Friedrichshafen to Frankfurt four years ago, is one of numerous new partners who are enriching existing, long-standing partnerships.
But it's not just in terms of sponsors that things have changed. In addition to Geismayr, two other new additions have come on board: Irishman Liam Crowley and Tyrolean Emanuel Zangerl. And in the 27th year of Team Vorarlberg's existence, no stone has been left unturned in terms of sporting management. The new sports director is Paul Renger, who was under contract in Wels until the implosion of Team Felt Felbermayer. At his side: Moran Vermeulen, who was still pedaling for Rankweiler in 2024.
"In times like these, it's not easy to find supporters. But it's not just us," says Kofler. "But the whole thing is our great passion and things are looking good again this year. We are ready, looking forward to the new season and have big plans."
