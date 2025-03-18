Popular children’s game as a tool of art

The children's art laboratory in St. Pölten is entering its second round - at least as far as the exhibitions are concerned. After the success of "dream.lab" with 25,000 predominantly young visitors, the new show "Paper, Stone, Scissors" has now opened. Inspired by the popular children's game, youngsters can now follow in the footsteps of the "materials and tools of art". In addition to works by Phyllida Barlow, Jimmie Durham, Sylvie Fleury, Hans Kupelwieser, Lois Weinberger and the film "Stimuli" by Kay Walkowiak, you can also marvel at the oldest pair of scissors in St. Pölten (2400 years old) made of iron.