Cult goalkeeper Michael Konsel operated on for his birthday

End of a martyrdom

"I was in pain for years - I probably have all my goalkeeping saves to thank for that," he can now smile a little again. The operation took place on his exact birthday (he turned 63 on March 6) under the supervision of a top doctor. His name is also Michael, Doctor Michael Gabel. He helped the other Michael, namely Konsel, to what was probably the best birthday present, because everything went according to plan.