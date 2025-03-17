Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Weapons, drugs and co.

Tyrolean beheaded a goat in his garden and fooled the police

Nachrichten
17.03.2025 14:31

An unbelievable case of animal cruelty in the Tyrolean lowlands: a 31-year-old local man is said to have decapitated a billy goat in his own garden and then fled with three other goats in his car. During a manhunt, drugs and weapons were found in his home. The suspect was arrested in Carinthia - but this was not the end of the cat-and-mouse game with the police.

0 Kommentare

On Saturday afternoon, the 31-year-old Tyrolean allegedly cut off the head of one of his billy goats in his garden in Ebbs (Kufstein district). He then grabbed three more goats and made off with them in his car. "A relative then immediately informed the police", according to the police

A manhunt was launched for the suspected animal abuser. At the same time, the police also took a close look at the 31-year-old's home. "Around 1.8 kilograms of cannabis and - despite the existing weapons ban - several weapons were seized," said the investigators.

In the course of the manhunt, the suspect was finally located and arrested on Sunday in Lesachtal in Carinthia. He was then handed over to the Tyrolean police in the afternoon. "Due to his exceptional mental state, the man was brought before a doctor in Kufstein hospital," the investigators explain.

More details shortly!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf