Tyrolean beheaded a goat in his garden and fooled the police
An unbelievable case of animal cruelty in the Tyrolean lowlands: a 31-year-old local man is said to have decapitated a billy goat in his own garden and then fled with three other goats in his car. During a manhunt, drugs and weapons were found in his home. The suspect was arrested in Carinthia - but this was not the end of the cat-and-mouse game with the police.
On Saturday afternoon, the 31-year-old Tyrolean allegedly cut off the head of one of his billy goats in his garden in Ebbs (Kufstein district). He then grabbed three more goats and made off with them in his car. "A relative then immediately informed the police", according to the police
A manhunt was launched for the suspected animal abuser. At the same time, the police also took a close look at the 31-year-old's home. "Around 1.8 kilograms of cannabis and - despite the existing weapons ban - several weapons were seized," said the investigators.
In the course of the manhunt, the suspect was finally located and arrested on Sunday in Lesachtal in Carinthia. He was then handed over to the Tyrolean police in the afternoon. "Due to his exceptional mental state, the man was brought before a doctor in Kufstein hospital," the investigators explain.
