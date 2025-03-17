Big catwalk debut
Martina Reuter with hips and lots of sass in L.A.
"I feel sexy!" Martina Reuter recently said about herself. The fact that others also think the presenter and style expert is great was proven when the woman, who recently lost 25 kilos, celebrated her catwalk debut in Los Angeles. The Krone knows how she fared.
Martina Reuter has always entertained her fans with her hips and her wit. It may sound like a short description of this woman, but it really sums her up. Because the style expert has publicly lost weight and shared it with her followers via social media. Now she feels "sexy", as she said herself. After all, she has lost 25 kilos, but still passes for a "curvy model" for some. She has just been booked as such a "curvy model" by designer Pia Bolte.
Heart palpitating before the show
Reuter therefore walked the catwalk in Los Angeles to celebrate her modeling debut. "It was great and everything went really well," says the Krone "Dancing Stars" columnist, delighted with her appearance in the designer's colorful, flashy outfits. "Despite extreme palpitations, I managed to do my introduction, i.e. the opening of the fashion show, in English. Everyone understood me and my banter about sounding like Arnold Schwarzenegger... At least my English worked well," she laughs, who also has an account on the "Only Fans" portal.
International media also showed interest in Reuter's great performance. A television crew from RTL accompanied her the whole time. Even during a photo shoot near the famous "Hollywood" sign. Reuter certainly pulled out all the stops with her posing skills and stood out: As a woman who knows what she wants. Top!
Next show awaits
Martina Reuter's conclusion at the end of her excursion into this completely new world: "My new figure has paid off. And my next show will be at the end of May in Miami at Fashion Week."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
