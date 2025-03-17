Martina Reuter with hips and lots of sass in L.A.

Martina Reuter has always entertained her fans with her hips and her wit. It may sound like a short description of this woman, but it really sums her up. Because the style expert has publicly lost weight and shared it with her followers via social media. Now she feels "sexy", as she said herself. After all, she has lost 25 kilos, but still passes for a "curvy model" for some. She has just been booked as such a "curvy model" by designer Pia Bolte.