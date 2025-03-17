Congo conflict
Rwanda ends relations with Belgium
Belgium and Rwanda have broken off diplomatic relations over the bloody conflict in eastern Congo and expelled all diplomats from the other side.
The first step was taken on Monday by the government in Kigali, which accused the former colonial power in Congo of using "lies and manipulation" to stir up hostility towards Rwanda. The country is supporting rebels in neighboring eastern Congo in their fight against the government there.
Criticism from Belgium
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot criticized the severing of relations as "disproportionate" and a sign that Rwanda is not interested in dialogue in the event of differences of opinion. The expulsion of the diplomats would be met with the same step with regard to Rwandan diplomats in Belgium.
Former private property of the King and Belgian colony
Belgium has a special relationship with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the second largest country in Africa in terms of area. The territory of today's state came under Belgian colonial rule in 1885 as the private property of the then king, which lasted until June 1960.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
