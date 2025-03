Tauern highway in Liesertal undergoing general renovation

The preparatory work for the general renovation of an almost three-kilometer section of the A 10 Tauern freeway between Eisentratten and Gmünd began on 17 March. "The emergency lane will be adapted on both carriageways by the end of March in order to set up the traffic routing for the main construction phases," says Asfinag. From the beginning of April, two lanes in each direction will be available at all times during the construction work. This year, the Villach lane will be renewed, followed by the Salzburg lane in 2026. Delays are to be expected during the construction work.