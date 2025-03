“Battle for Mordor” at Billa Praterstern?

More and more Austrians are traveling by train. This also means that they all have to spend more or less time at at least one of the 1,031 train stations and stops throughout Austria. Depending on the location, this can be a comfortable or rather uncomfortable experience. And as is the case nowadays, visitors vent their anger (if any) primarily via online comments. This is also shown by an analysis of a total of 19,449 Google reviews of 131 ÖBB stations in the 20 largest cities.