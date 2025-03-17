Operation in East Tyrol
Avalanche down to the ski slope: Breathe a sigh of relief after search
Avalanche alert late Sunday afternoon in East Tyrol: In Kals am Großglockner, a snow slab broke loose in the ski area and ultimately fell down to the piste below. A search operation was launched as it could not be ruled out that someone had been buried. The all-clear was given in the evening.
The avalanche in the ski area in Kals am Großglockner was reported at around 4.30 pm. As it was initially unclear whether anyone had been injured, a search operation was launched, including a sounding. The mountain rescue team and cable car employees were involved.
Snow slab was 70 meters wide
The avalanche broke loose around 100 meters above a ski slope in steep terrain at an altitude of around 2,270 meters. It was apparently self-triggered. The slab, which was around 70 meters wide, ultimately reached the piste below.
Slightly above the ski slope, the avalanche cone was up to one meter high.
This itself was buried up to 30 centimetres high over a length of around 30 meters. "Just above the ski slope, the avalanche cone was up to one meter high," reported the police.
Final all-clear only in the evening
Even in open terrain, the possibility of buried victims could not be ruled out at first. After an intensive search, however, there was finally a big sigh of relief. The all-clear was finally given at around 6.30 p.m. and the operation was concluded.
Hot avalanche operation also in Ötztal
There was also an avalanche alert in Ötztal on Sunday. A 58-year-old ski tourer was swept away, buried and injured in the open ski area in Sölden/Vent. The man was rescued from the masses of snow by companions and ultimately brought to the Martin-Busch-Hütte.
The local man is to be admitted to hospital on Monday after this was not possible on Sunday due to the weather and avalanche conditions.
