Before the series against Linz: How KAC ace Jan Mursak is doing

The 37-year-old Slovenian then immediately began training on the ergometer. Most recently, he also went to the fitness center - he hasn't been on the ice yet. But that could happen soon. It should take up to seven weeks for such a minor fracture to heal. As the spine is an extremely delicate area, great care must be taken. According to information from the KAC, they are looking from week to week. But he should be able to play in the final - perhaps even in an important match in the semifinals.