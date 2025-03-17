Vorteilswelt
The semi-final starts

Before the series against Linz: How KAC ace Jan Mursak is doing

Nachrichten
17.03.2025 08:58

Linz and Graz set a world record in the ice hockey quarter-finals! In the end, the Steel Cities were the big winners in the overtime fight. Now Linz will face the KAC in the semi-finals on Tuesday. The Red Jackets still have hope that striker Jan Mursak will return. The "Krone" knows the current status. 

0 Kommentare

Waiting for Jan Mursak! The KAC is still a class stronger with its top forward - of course the whole Red Jackets family is hoping that the great leader (who was seriously injured in training on February 9) will return for the play-offs this year.

Initially, it didn't look good at all, with a fracture of a transverse process of the spine being assumed - a new examination is said to have revealed only a slight fissure.

The 37-year-old Slovenian then immediately began training on the ergometer. Most recently, he also went to the fitness center - he hasn't been on the ice yet. But that could happen soon. It should take up to seven weeks for such a minor fracture to heal. As the spine is an extremely delicate area, great care must be taken. According to information from the KAC, they are looking from week to week. But he should be able to play in the final - perhaps even in an important match in the semifinals.

World record series goes to Linz
This will be played against Linz on Tuesday (first game at home!). The team from the steel city beat Graz 3:2 in an overtime game on Sunday in a world record series (never before has a play-off game gone into overtime six times in a row!

"These seven games are certainly draining their strength. The duel certainly has a lot of spice, they are very physical. And we still have a score to settle with them," says KAC defender Thimo Nickl. The last time the KAC met Linz in the play-offs was in 2019/20, when the quarter-final series was abandoned at 3:0 (!) for Linz due to coronavirus. In the current season, each team has celebrated two wins.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Albert Kurka
Albert Kurka
Porträt von Marcel Santner
Marcel Santner
Folgen Sie uns auf