Charity bike tour
“Tour de France of the Seewinkel” on May 29th
The IPA Burgenland is helping with the "Tour de France des Seewinkels" this year
As part of a school project and in cooperation with the IPA Burgenland (International Police Association), this year students from HAK Neusiedl am See are planning, organizing and staging the "Tour de France des Seewinkels" charity cycling event.
The event will take place on 29 May 2025. "Cyclists will once again be offered a 60-kilometre road bike tour and a 30-kilometre leisure tour," says Manfred Hafner from the IPA Burgenland. The start and finish of the event is the "Prinzenparkstadion", i.e. the sports facility in Apetlon. There will be a refreshment station at the "Papillon" in St. Andrä am Zicksee, and after the bike tours there will be a finisher party with live music in the Prinzenparkstadion.
Half of the net proceeds of the event (starting price 20 euros, sale of T-shirts, sponsors) will go to two-year-old Pia from Pinkafeld, who has leukemia, and half to the Löwenzahn association in Neusiedl am See, which provides quick and unbureaucratic support to financially and socially disadvantaged schoolchildren. Would you like to take part?
Registration and information at tourdefrancedesseewinkels.at or 0699/11089486
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
