“Tour de France of the Seewinkel” on May 29th

The event will take place on 29 May 2025. "Cyclists will once again be offered a 60-kilometre road bike tour and a 30-kilometre leisure tour," says Manfred Hafner from the IPA Burgenland. The start and finish of the event is the "Prinzenparkstadion", i.e. the sports facility in Apetlon. There will be a refreshment station at the "Papillon" in St. Andrä am Zicksee, and after the bike tours there will be a finisher party with live music in the Prinzenparkstadion.