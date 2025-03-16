Wiedl and Fitz in the run-off

The elections in Austria's largest market town were all about one question: who will succeed outgoing long-term mayor Kurt Fischer (ÖVP)? However, this question will only be answered in two weeks' time in the run-off election, in which Patrick Wiedl (ÖVP) and the leading Freedom Party candidate Martin Fitz also made it through. Wiedl received 3482 votes (36.66 percent) in the direct election, while Fitz received 2670 votes (28.11 percent). The tragic hero of the election, so to speak, was Green Party top candidate Simon Vetter, who received only 15 votes less than Fitz and had to bury his dream of becoming mayor. The ecological party had pulled the well-known entrepreneur and organic farmer out of his sleeve as an ace at the end of last year - in view of the respectable result, one can speak of a successful maneuver despite the missed run-off. Wiedl now goes into the run-off as the clear favorite, especially as it can be assumed that the Vetter votes are more likely to switch to him than to Blue Fitz.