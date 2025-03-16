Kylie's new dresses
Is THIS the hottest cleavage of the season?
Kylie Jenner has launched the latest spring collection from her brand Khy. And the new dresses are anything but demure. On the contrary: you need a gun license for these looks!
On her social media, Kylie Jenner announced the latest collection from her fashion brand - a collaboration with the label Poster Girl - which will be available these days.
Kylie shows how sexy her clothes are
And of course she slipped into the hot creations herself, which really get her fans' blood pumping.
The latex dresses, which will mainly be available in fiery red and classic black, don't just wrap around the 27-year-old's sexy hourglass figure like a second skin. They all focus primarily on the décolleté.
And accordingly, the latest creations by Kylie and British poster girl designers Natasha and Francesca cover the plump bust of the youngest member of the Kardashian clan with very little fabric.
"Need an inhaler"
No wonder fans immediately went into raptures in the comments. "That's crazy!", or "I'm already obsessed with it", they said. And one fan was probably left breathless at the sight: "That's crazy, I need an inhaler."
Kylie was already raving about her collaboration with the fashion label even before it went on sale. "I've always adored Poster Girl, but I've really fallen in love with their latex pieces. They make me feel so confident and sexy." That's why she says it's a very special honor to present a limited edition collection of "these incredible latex designs" with her brand Khy.
Resourceful businesswoman
Kylie Jenner has proven in the past that she is a resourceful businesswoman, earning millions with her cosmetics line Kylie Cosmetics. At the end of 2023, the 27-year-old expanded her empire with the fashion brand Khy, with which she mainly sells sexy designs that match her own style.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
