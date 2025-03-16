Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

State and Medical Association

New training package for hospital doctors

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 19:00

Further training support for hospital doctors in Burgenland is being massively expanded. This should make the local hospitals even more attractive as employers

0 Kommentare

Long waiting times for MRI or surgery appointments, a shortage of GPs or specialists who can no longer accept patients - dissatisfaction with the healthcare system in Austria is often lamented. In Burgenland, on the other hand, every effort is being made to become a model region in terms of healthcare. Initiatives such as the salary package or the scholarship model are already having an effect. Burgenland is in high demand on the job market for medical professionals.

The latest measure: a further training package for hospital doctors. "Burgenland is the first federal state to offer such a package at all clinics throughout the state using fund resources," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.

Zitat Icon

In addition to our successful doctors' salary package and the Burgenland medical scholarship, this further training program is another milestone in making our hospitals even more attractive as employers.

Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil

An amendment to the statutes of the Karl Stix Fund, which was set up for the further training of doctors, will massively expand funding for this. The aim is to make local hospitals even more attractive as employers. In addition to the existing individual funding for further training, there are new partnerships with the Forum für medizinische Fortbildung (FomF GmbH) and "med update".

Funding for examination fees and course costs 
As further measures, the fund will cover the fee for the specialist or general practitioner examination and 50 percent of the costs for emergency doctor training and refresher courses on a one-off basis per doctor. In a further step, all hospital doctors will be given free access to scientific publications and specialist journals for lectures and research work. Around 750 doctors will benefit directly from this cost-intensive service.

Province and Medical Chamber pull together: Provincial Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and Medical Chamber President Christian Toth (l.) (Bild: LMS)
Province and Medical Chamber pull together: Provincial Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and Medical Chamber President Christian Toth (l.)
(Bild: LMS)
Zitat Icon

The training of doctors in Burgenland has proven to be excellent, as evidenced by the 2024 training evaluation, which gave us top marks in a nationwide comparison.

Dr. Christian Toth, Präsident der Ärztekammer für Burgenland

"The training of doctors in Burgenland is excellent, as evidenced by the 2024 training evaluation, which gave us top marks in a nationwide comparison," emphasizes Dr. Christian Toth, President of the Medical Chamber. However, it is just as important to maintain this high level. "With the training package, we have succeeded in developing a comprehensive and high-quality program that we can offer to all employed doctors."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf