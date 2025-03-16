State and Medical Association
New training package for hospital doctors
Further training support for hospital doctors in Burgenland is being massively expanded. This should make the local hospitals even more attractive as employers
Long waiting times for MRI or surgery appointments, a shortage of GPs or specialists who can no longer accept patients - dissatisfaction with the healthcare system in Austria is often lamented. In Burgenland, on the other hand, every effort is being made to become a model region in terms of healthcare. Initiatives such as the salary package or the scholarship model are already having an effect. Burgenland is in high demand on the job market for medical professionals.
The latest measure: a further training package for hospital doctors. "Burgenland is the first federal state to offer such a package at all clinics throughout the state using fund resources," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
In addition to our successful doctors' salary package and the Burgenland medical scholarship, this further training program is another milestone in making our hospitals even more attractive as employers.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
An amendment to the statutes of the Karl Stix Fund, which was set up for the further training of doctors, will massively expand funding for this. The aim is to make local hospitals even more attractive as employers. In addition to the existing individual funding for further training, there are new partnerships with the Forum für medizinische Fortbildung (FomF GmbH) and "med update".
Funding for examination fees and course costs
As further measures, the fund will cover the fee for the specialist or general practitioner examination and 50 percent of the costs for emergency doctor training and refresher courses on a one-off basis per doctor. In a further step, all hospital doctors will be given free access to scientific publications and specialist journals for lectures and research work. Around 750 doctors will benefit directly from this cost-intensive service.
The training of doctors in Burgenland has proven to be excellent, as evidenced by the 2024 training evaluation, which gave us top marks in a nationwide comparison.
Dr. Christian Toth, Präsident der Ärztekammer für Burgenland
"The training of doctors in Burgenland is excellent, as evidenced by the 2024 training evaluation, which gave us top marks in a nationwide comparison," emphasizes Dr. Christian Toth, President of the Medical Chamber. However, it is just as important to maintain this high level. "With the training package, we have succeeded in developing a comprehensive and high-quality program that we can offer to all employed doctors."
