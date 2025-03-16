"Time of trial"
Sick Pope: “God will not abandon me”
During the Angelus prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis declared that he was experiencing a "time of trial". "I am in a time of trial and am united with many sick brothers and sisters who are as fragile as I am at this moment," the Pope wrote in the Angelus prayer, which was published in written form as in previous weeks.
"Our bodies are weak, but nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being luminous signs of hope for one another in faith. How much light shines in this sense in hospitals and care facilities! How much loving care illuminates the rooms, the corridors, the surgeries, the places where the most humble services are provided! That is why I would like to invite you today to join me in praising the Lord, who never abandons us and who, in times of suffering, places people at our side who reflect a ray of his love," wrote Francis, who is being treated in hospital for bilateral pneumonia.
Pope thanked the faithful
The 88-year-old thanked everyone for their prayers for him. "I thank you all for your prayers, and I thank those who support me with so much devotion. I know that many children are praying for me; some of them have come here to Gemelli Hospital today as a sign of solidarity. Thank you, dear children! The Pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you," said the Pope. Around 300 children from various organizations gathered in the square in front of the hospital on Sunday. They accepted an invitation from the Pontifical Committee for World Children's Day.
The Argentinian called on the faithful to pray for peace. "Let us continue to pray for peace, especially in countries wounded by war: in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo," said the Pope.
Francis called for prayers for the Church
Francis also called for prayers for the Church. The Church is called upon to translate the decisions taken in the recent synodal assembly into concrete decisions, he said. "I thank the General Secretariat of the Synod, which will accompany the local churches in this commitment over the next three years," explained Francis.
On Saturday, Pope Francis approved a new three-year process to examine reforms for the global Catholic Church. An "Ecclesial Assembly" (Italian: Assemblea Ecclesiale) will take place in the Vatican in October 2028. The assembly will be preceded by a preparatory process, Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod, announced in a letter to bishops and patriarchs on Saturday. The convening of the assembly by the Pope is seen as a sign that the 88-year-old pontiff wants to remain in office despite his ailing health. Among the reforms to be discussed at the meeting are the possibility of women serving as Catholic deacons and better inclusion of LGBTQ people in the church. The synod will now hold consultations with Catholics around the world over the next three years before a new summit is held in 2028.
Condition slightly improved
Pope Francis' condition has improved slightly in the meantime. Oxygen therapy is being continued and non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night has been gradually reduced, according to a medical bulletin published on Saturday evening. The Pope still requires inpatient medical therapy, physiotherapy and breathing exercises. It remains to be seen how long Francis will have to stay in hospital. The next medical bulletin is due to be published on Tuesday or Wednesday. The Vatican press office will continue to publish information on the Pope's state of health once a day late in the afternoon. According to the Vatican, Francis is a man of faith who is supporting him in hospital during this difficult time.
However, the Italian head of the episcopate, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, complained about false information about the Pope's condition circulating on social networks. The Vatican had previously guaranteed full transparency about the Holy Father's condition. "We should get used to transparency. The Pope is not hiding anything. Let's get rid of so much fake news!" said Zuppi in an interview with the Catholic daily newspaper "L ́Avvenire" (Sunday edition).
Fake news about deaths
For days, videos have been circulating on social networks claiming that the Pope has long been dead. The fact that no picture of Francis has been published since he was admitted to hospital on February 14 has fueled the false information. Last week, a short audio message from the Pope was published in which he thanked the faithful for their prayers in his native Spanish.
