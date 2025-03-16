Sick Pope: “God will not abandon me”

On Saturday, Pope Francis approved a new three-year process to examine reforms for the global Catholic Church. An "Ecclesial Assembly" (Italian: Assemblea Ecclesiale) will take place in the Vatican in October 2028. The assembly will be preceded by a preparatory process, Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod, announced in a letter to bishops and patriarchs on Saturday. The convening of the assembly by the Pope is seen as a sign that the 88-year-old pontiff wants to remain in office despite his ailing health. Among the reforms to be discussed at the meeting are the possibility of women serving as Catholic deacons and better inclusion of LGBTQ people in the church. The synod will now hold consultations with Catholics around the world over the next three years before a new summit is held in 2028.