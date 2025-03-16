Accident in Ötztal
Rental car in oncoming lane: 7 injured in crash!
Spectacular traffic accident on Saturday evening in the Tyrolean Ötztal: A Canadian vacationer (67) lost control of his rental car and drove into the oncoming lane. There, the car first hit another car before crashing into a company car with full force. All in all, the accident caused seven injuries!
The fatal accident happened at around 7 pm. The 67-year-old Canadian, who was accompanied by three relatives aged 47, 57 and 69, was driving his rental car on the Ötztalstraße (B186) into the valley when he suddenly crossed into the oncoming lane near Oetz.
Collided with a car and company car
There, the rental car first hit the car of a local couple (22 and 19 years old). It then crashed with full force into a company car driven by a 41-year-old Austrian. "All vehicles were severely damaged in the accident," said the police.
Four seriously injured and three slightly injured
While the three locals got off relatively lightly with minor injuries, the four Canadians were worse off. According to the police, all occupants of the rental car suffered serious injuries. Two people were taken to Innsbruck Hospital and two to Zams Hospital.
In addition to the ambulance and police, the volunteer fire departments of Oetz and Sautens were also deployed with a total of 65 members. The Ötztalstraße was completely closed in this area until 8.45 pm due to the accident.
There was also a crash in Sölden on Saturday
A few hours earlier, a serious traffic accident had already occurred on the Ötztalstraße in Sölden. Three vehicles were also involved there. Six people were injured in this accident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
