Shooting in Munich

Salzburg terrorist: hatred of Israel was the motive

Nachrichten
15.03.2025 21:30

After the attack on the Israeli Consulate General in Munich on September 5, 2024, the German police and public prosecutor's office have presented the results of their investigation: The "Krone" has the details about the young perpetrator from Salzburg.

0 Kommentare

It has now been confirmed what was probably going on in Emrah I's head before the 18-year-old Salzburg native with Bosnian roots wanted to cause carnage in Munich. He wanted to kill. What is new is that he apparently detested Jews - because according to a recent report by the German police and public prosecutor's office, the boy was not involved in a terrorist network.

 "We consider the attack on the Israeli Consulate General in Munich to be an anti-Israeli terrorist attack," the authorities say. The young loner radicalized himself online. It was September 5, 2024, when the Muslim from Salzburg went berserk with a repeating rifle from 1936 (from the former Swiss army, fitted with a bayonet). He was banned from owning weapons, but acquired the rifle from a private individual the day before the crime.

Fire opened on the anniversary
The 18-year-old then opened fire on the Israeli Consulate General and the Nazi Documentation Center, and then on police officers, on the exact 52nd anniversary of the attack on the Israeli Olympic team, which left a total of twelve people dead.

Emrah I. had no accomplices, say the investigators of the "Karolinenplatz" special commission. No instigators, no supporters: the man from Salzburg was a "socially isolated loner with an immature personality"

He had become radicalized online, his affinity for weapons was no secret. According to officials from the Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation, he was very concerned with the discrimination of Muslims. The Gaza conflict was a "catalyst" for him, a kind of justification for his actions in Munich.

The Gaza conflict is likely to have played a major role in the 18-year-old's life: He liked to deal with anti-Semitic comments on brutal war videos - anything "infidel" is said to have been read.

Emrah I wanted to be a hero. But it went wrong. We remember: the boy with the red trousers. With a gun in his hand. Fortunately for many people, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time on September 5, 2024.

At the end of the day, Emrah I from Salzburg was dead, shot dead by police officers. He allegedly wanted it that way: suicide by cop.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sandra Ramsauer
Sandra Ramsauer
