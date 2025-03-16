Is this the year of the rat or the cockroach?

"This business in Mühlviertel acted in an exemplary manner, immediately shut up shop on its own initiative and called in the pest controller," says Astrid Zeller, Head of Food Inspection for the Province of Upper Austria, praising the behavior of the Rohrbach restaurateurs. She has been in charge of food inspection since 2016, regularly accompanies inspectors on their visits and can present many an unpleasant "tidbit": "Last year, we visited a business with a large kitchen. It wasn't very clean. And because we are trained to do this, we smelled rodent urine. We then had everything cleared away and discovered fresh rodent droppings behind a box. They were large 'Bemmerl', typical of fresh rat droppings. We searched everything and discovered that one of the kitchen doors had closed poorly or not at all."