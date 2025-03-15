Visit from Gols
Regular guest at the Schweizerhaus for 21 years
A Tuesday without Matthias Achs from Gols in the traditional establishment? That's rare! And of course he was there live at the opening.
The Schweizerhaus advertises online with the slogan: The restaurant garden of the Viennese. However, Matthias Achs from Gols is also an integral part of the traditional beer garden in the Prater.
Once again this year, the 2.03 meter giant was the first to walk through the gate at the opening. Despite the lousy weather, hundreds of people once again came to be part of the opening. As always, Matthias Achs was there with a delegation from Gols.
"Being there at the opening is simply part of it," says the restaurateur, who will probably be back at his regular spot in the Schweizerhaus every Tuesday from now on - when he has a day off in his own restaurant. He rarely comes alone, usually other people from Gols are with him.
"An opening or a week without our Motz? That's unheard of," says a delighted Hanni Kolarik, who received a bouquet of flowers from the Golser regular this year. And then? A pork knuckle and a pint of beer, of course. All we can say is: cheers and here's to a good season with lots of beautiful sunny days!
