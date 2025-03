Derby win, but no help for Austria

After the break, however, the Pongau side stepped up their game and equalized: With the help of the Austria defence, Pellegrini nodded in a cross from Chatzipirpiridis. But the favorites struck back in the person of Savic, who converted an assist from Schiedermeier and went back in front. And because one goal was not enough for the striker, he added another. Bischofshofen had pressed hard for an equalizer shortly beforehand. In the end, however, Austria celebrated a 3:1 home win.