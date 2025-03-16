Men’s slalom in Hafjell – LIVE from 9.30 am

Schwarz: "Love for the slalom is still there, it's burning"

Schwarz is also hoping for a sense of achievement after a mixed slalom season with many failures since his comeback. "I want to fight and I'm convinced that I can compete among the world's best. Even if it's a bit tougher, I don't want to give up so easily," emphasized the 29-year-old, who recently completed two slalom training days on the Reiteralm. His back problems should soon no longer be an issue. "I'm convinced that if I get a break after the season and my body can catch its breath, I'll be fine again," he emphasized. Schwarz still doesn't want to follow head coach Marko Pfeifer's advice not to race the slalom next season. "He's been telling me that for a few years now. The love for slalom is still there, it's still burning."