Ski World Cup ticker
Men’s slalom in Hafjell – LIVE from 9.30 am
The men's slalom in Hafjell, Norway, is on the program. We will be reporting live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Here are the intermediate results:
In today's slalom (9.30/12.30), the ÖSV men have the next opportunity for their first World Cup victory of the current season. However, expectations are subdued, at least for Feller. "I've spent a lot of time in the horizontal last week. It's slowly getting better," said Feller, who made his first turns in two weeks on Friday. "It's no longer the case that I'm ill, but I'm definitely not yet at 100 percent energy level." That's why he doesn't want to talk about winning in this situation, a podium finish is the goal.
Feller will be supported in Hafjell by a fan club in Norway with more than 500 members. "This is a great honor. I will try to do my best so that they have something to celebrate."
Schwarz: "Love for the slalom is still there, it's burning"
Schwarz is also hoping for a sense of achievement after a mixed slalom season with many failures since his comeback. "I want to fight and I'm convinced that I can compete among the world's best. Even if it's a bit tougher, I don't want to give up so easily," emphasized the 29-year-old, who recently completed two slalom training days on the Reiteralm. His back problems should soon no longer be an issue. "I'm convinced that if I get a break after the season and my body can catch its breath, I'll be fine again," he emphasized. Schwarz still doesn't want to follow head coach Marko Pfeifer's advice not to race the slalom next season. "He's been telling me that for a few years now. The love for slalom is still there, it's still burning."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
