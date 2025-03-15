Pensioners must save three billion

There are several measures to achieve this:

Retirement age: from 2026, the requirement for the corridor pension (classic early retirement) will be increased from 40 to 42 years of insurance spread over three years. The retirement age will be raised from 62 to 63 over two years. Currently, men retire on average at 62.2 years and women at 60.2 years. If the actual retirement age cannot be raised, it will be tightened up.

Sustainability mode: A statutory sustainability mode is laid down in the government program. This stipulates that if the corresponding budget path cannot be adhered to by 2030, mandatory countermeasures will be taken. This may also lead to an increase in the retirement age or contributions.