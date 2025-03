“Would-be killer” showed girl his gun

On the bus, a 24-year-old German man shocked a 12-year-old girl and two friends from Linz during the journey in the Dauphinestraße area: he told her that he was going to kill a 33-year-old man from Linz. He also showed a pistol, which he then put back in his jacket. During the journey on the bus towards Auwiesen, the 24-year-old also put on a balaclava and occasionally played with a cartridge in his hand.