Young family with baby trapped by mold

For the young Viennese, it was supposed to be the start of a life together - but in the summer of 2024, the fight against windmills began, which now reaches its temporary climax in the program "Bürgeranwalt".

But from the beginning: In the summer of 2024, Lara Hoyda, her partner and their seven-month-old daughter were allocated a council apartment in Währing. The building from the 1950s has its charm, but the substance shows weaknesses. Even during the viewing, it was noticeable that the bedroom window was damaged. It was replaced - but all the other windows remained.