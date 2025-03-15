Window rotten
Young family with baby trapped by mold
A Viennese council apartment turned out to be a mold trap. Now the Ombudswoman is helping a young family.
For the young Viennese, it was supposed to be the start of a life together - but in the summer of 2024, the fight against windmills began, which now reaches its temporary climax in the program "Bürgeranwalt".
But from the beginning: In the summer of 2024, Lara Hoyda, her partner and their seven-month-old daughter were allocated a council apartment in Währing. The building from the 1950s has its charm, but the substance shows weaknesses. Even during the viewing, it was noticeable that the bedroom window was damaged. It was replaced - but all the other windows remained.
The inactivity of Wiener Wohnen is incomprehensible to me. The windows should be replaced. Period!
Volksanwältin Gaby Schwarz
Bild: Daniel Bointner
"Ventilate several times a day"
And that's where the problem started. "We ventilate several times a day, but that doesn't help," says Lara Hoyda. "The windows are leaking, the wood is rotten, the handles are jammed and the paint is peeling off. The exterior wood is exposed to the weather without protection, and mold keeps forming." An untenable situation, especially in the children's room. When dark stains appeared on the walls, the family contacted Wiener Wohnen. The answer? No new windows. Instead, they were told that the indoor climate was to blame - the residents were not ventilating properly.
Ombudswoman: "Windows should be replaced."
But Ombudswoman Gaby Schwarz disagrees: "Firstly, the apartment was not handed over in a usable condition. Secondly, the non-closing windows are responsible for the poor indoor climate. Thirdly, mold is hazardous to health, especially for a baby." In fact, the Supreme Court has confirmed that external windows are the responsibility of the landlord to maintain - in this case Wiener Wohnen. Schwarz demands consequences: "The inaction of Wiener Wohnen is incomprehensible to me. The windows should be replaced. Period!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.