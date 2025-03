Feller ends his giant slalom career

Feller went to the start in Hafjel in poor health. After the first run, the 32-year-old Tyrolean was only in 24th place, and he also lost his strength in the second run and was no longer able to move forward. "It was a battle from top to bottom, but I knew that beforehand," said Feller in the ORF interview and then dropped the bombshell: "One last point to finish my giant slalom career. It was always a question of time anyway. I would have liked to have competed in the Olympic Games as a finale, that would have been the real plan. But everything comes to an end at some point."