Wanted to have "peace"
Nurse allegedly injected nine patients to death
A former German nurse is alleged to have injected several patients to death because he wanted peace and quiet during his night shifts. The 44-year-old is accused of a total of nine murders and 34 attempted murders.
As reported by the "Aachener Zeitung" newspaper, the nurse allegedly injected his victims with overdoses of painkillers or sedatives at the Rhein-Maas-Klinikum in Würselen near Aachen (North Rhine-Westphalia).
Case uncovered in 2024
When he was on vacation in 2024, the clinic management noticed "irregularities", banned the employee from the premises and informed the police. The criminal investigation department then arrested the nurse in mid-July 2024 and he was remanded in custody. The public prosecutor's office took over the investigation into allegations of several attempted homicides "in the course of his work as a nurse". According to the information at the time, the German man had been employed in the hospital's palliative care unit for several years - until the beginning of May 2024.
He probably tried it several times on some patients
The public prosecutor's office assumes murder with base motives. It assumes that the motive was that the German wanted quiet night shifts and little trouble with the patients. The nurse is said to have made several attempts to kill some of the patients. He is said to have committed all the acts between December 2023 and May 2024.
The trial against the man is due to begin on March 24 at Aachen Regional Court.
