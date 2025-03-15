Nurse allegedly injected nine patients to death

Case uncovered in 2024

When he was on vacation in 2024, the clinic management noticed "irregularities", banned the employee from the premises and informed the police. The criminal investigation department then arrested the nurse in mid-July 2024 and he was remanded in custody. The public prosecutor's office took over the investigation into allegations of several attempted homicides "in the course of his work as a nurse". According to the information at the time, the German man had been employed in the hospital's palliative care unit for several years - until the beginning of May 2024.