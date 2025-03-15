Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wanted to have "peace"

Nurse allegedly injected nine patients to death

Nachrichten
15.03.2025 12:40

A former German nurse is alleged to have injected several patients to death because he wanted peace and quiet during his night shifts. The 44-year-old is accused of a total of nine murders and 34 attempted murders. 

0 Kommentare

As reported by the "Aachener Zeitung" newspaper, the nurse allegedly injected his victims with overdoses of painkillers or sedatives at the Rhein-Maas-Klinikum in Würselen near Aachen (North Rhine-Westphalia).

Case uncovered in 2024
When he was on vacation in 2024, the clinic management noticed "irregularities", banned the employee from the premises and informed the police. The criminal investigation department then arrested the nurse in mid-July 2024 and he was remanded in custody. The public prosecutor's office took over the investigation into allegations of several attempted homicides "in the course of his work as a nurse". According to the information at the time, the German man had been employed in the hospital's palliative care unit for several years - until the beginning of May 2024.

He probably tried it several times on some patients
The public prosecutor's office assumes murder with base motives. It assumes that the motive was that the German wanted quiet night shifts and little trouble with the patients. The nurse is said to have made several attempts to kill some of the patients. He is said to have committed all the acts between December 2023 and May 2024.

The trial against the man is due to begin on March 24 at Aachen Regional Court.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf