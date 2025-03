Crashed into a conservatory and bus stops

The accident happened at around 5.30 a.m. on the B178 in the urban area near Seewirt. The driver had probably lost control of his car due to his intoxication. The car first crashed into a conservatory and then into two bus stops. Two street lamps and a traffic island were also damaged. The Red Cross treated the driver, a Hungarian (30). He was taken to hospital with injuries. According to the police, the man had a blood alcohol level of 1.5 per mille.