New nursing staff from Ukraine undergoing training

Around one in six refugees from Ukraine in Austria lives in Lower Austria - an average of 871 people last year. The majority of them are single women. "The desire of those affected to stand on their own two feet is great. In the care sector in particular, we see very good opportunities to have a positive impact for both sides - people with a refugee background and institutions looking for staff," says AMS Regional Managing Director Sandra Kern. In the past five years alone, the number of vacant nursing positions has risen by more than 50 percent. In February, 172 vacancies for home helpers were registered in this country.