Patent dispute with Lidl: “We’ve never experienced this before”
The dispute between the discount supermarket Lidl in Germany and the tool company Knipex is about a switch cabinet wrench. The latter believes its patent rights have been infringed and is taking legal action against Lidl. The grocery giant is no longer allowed to sell its own-brand Parkside tool, otherwise it could face a fine.
Knipex boss Ralf Putsch told the German press agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur that Lidl had one of the company's control cabinet wrenches copied, thereby infringing patent rights. The tool can be used to open and close heating systems or sanitary facilities in buildings, for example. Putsch speaks of a "shameless" approach, as Lidl's tool looks too similar to that of the German tool manufacturer Knipex.
Knipex boss: "We have never experienced this before"
The Knipex boss cannot understand Lidl's behavior. "We've never seen a German company of Lidl's stature do something like this before. When you launch a product like this on the market, you first check what property rights there are," he says, expressing surprise.
Lidl did not want to comment on the case. "Please understand that we do not wish to comment on ongoing legal disputes," said the discount retailer.
Lidl is no longer allowed to sell the wrench
Knipex sent Lidl and the importer of the tool a warning letter. Lidl was also asked to stop selling the switch cabinet wrench from its own Parkside brand. If Lidl does not comply, it faces a contractual penalty. In addition, information such as profit and production quantities are to be disclosed.
