Clear result in Chamber of Commerce election

The Chamber of Commerce election is over. The clear favorite also emerged as the clear winner, namely the joint list "Vorarlberger Wirtschaft", which is a merger of Vorarlberger Wirtschaftsbund, Freiheitlicher Wirtschaft, Vorarlberger Wirtschaftsverband and Fraktionslosen. This list won 87.1 percent of the mandates, or 702 in absolute figures, which corresponds to a minimal increase of 0.13 percent compared to the 2020 election. 11.4 percent of the votes and 92 mandates went to the "Green Economy", which was therefore able to enjoy an increase of 1.74 percent. The "UNOS - Team Unternehmensfreude (NEOS)" list gained 1.24% (10 seats). The "Wirtschaftsverband Vorarlberg (SWV) - Team Michael Andreas Egger" won only two seats with 0.25 percent.